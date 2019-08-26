Reviewing Dow Inc. (DOW)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Dow Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Dow Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dow Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.70% 5.70% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Dow Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. N/A 51 9.78 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Dow Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dow Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dow Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.09 2.55

With consensus target price of $54.71, Dow Inc. has a potential upside of 33.80%. The potential upside of the rivals is 35.57%. Given Dow Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dow Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dow Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Dow Inc. has -2.73% weaker performance while Dow Inc.’s rivals have 24.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Dow Inc.’s peers have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dow Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Dividends

Dow Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dow Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.