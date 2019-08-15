Reviewing Dow Inc. (DOW)’s and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s results

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD), both competing one another are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. 51 0.69 N/A 4.95 9.78 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 202 5.58 N/A 7.54 30.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dow Inc. and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Dow Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Dow Inc. is presently more affordable than Air Products and Chemicals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 5.7% Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dow Inc. and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Dow Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.12% and an $54.71 average target price. Meanwhile, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s average target price is $226.5, while its potential upside is 0.07%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dow Inc. seems more appealing than Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dow Inc. and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 90.2%. About 0.1% of Dow Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73% Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 1.52% -0.24% 12.92% 39.21% 41.58% 42.62%

For the past year Dow Inc. had bearish trend while Air Products and Chemicals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Air Products and Chemicals Inc. beats Dow Inc.