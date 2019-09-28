Reviewing Dover Corporation (DOV)’s and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 95 1.64 143.36M 4.16 23.26 Regal Beloit Corporation 72 1.31 41.46M 5.41 14.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dover Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation. Regal Beloit Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dover Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Dover Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dover Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 151,639,517.66% 21.3% 7% Regal Beloit Corporation 57,312,690.07% 11% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Dover Corporation is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Regal Beloit Corporation has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regal Beloit Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Regal Beloit Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Dover Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Dover Corporation’s upside potential is 7.86% at a $108 average target price. Meanwhile, Regal Beloit Corporation’s average target price is $93, while its potential upside is 27.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Regal Beloit Corporation looks more robust than Dover Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dover Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 95.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year Dover Corporation has stronger performance than Regal Beloit Corporation

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 12 of the 15 factors Regal Beloit Corporation.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.