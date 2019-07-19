Reviewing Dover Corporation (DOV)’s and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 92 2.00 N/A 3.90 24.68 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dover Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Dover Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1.86 beta which is 86.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dover Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Dover Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dover Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Dover Corporation is $98.67, with potential upside of 1.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dover Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 40.4%. 0.5% are Dover Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Broadwind Energy Inc. has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15%

For the past year Dover Corporation was less bullish than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.