Reviewing Dover Corporation (DOV)’s and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)’s results

Both Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 93 2.01 N/A 3.90 24.68 AZZ Inc. 45 1.29 N/A 1.63 28.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AZZ Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dover Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Dover Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AZZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dover Corporation and AZZ Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4% AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Dover Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AZZ Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dover Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, AZZ Inc. has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dover Corporation and AZZ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dover Corporation has a consensus price target of $103, and a 4.88% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dover Corporation and AZZ Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 90.6%. Insiders held 0.5% of Dover Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.5% are AZZ Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4%

For the past year Dover Corporation has stronger performance than AZZ Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Dover Corporation beats AZZ Inc.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.