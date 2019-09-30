Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 1692.79 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 58,731,155.78% -87.2% -61.8% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 45.27% for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $29.33. Meanwhile, Zogenix Inc.’s average target price is $58.75, while its potential upside is 43.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 0%. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.