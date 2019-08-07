Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 35.32 N/A -2.66 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.23 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -21.40% and an $13 average target price. On the other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 24.18% and its average target price is $217.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.