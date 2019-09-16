Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 34.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.