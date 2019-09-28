Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.31 36.01M -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 59,177,215.19% -87.2% -61.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.27% and an $29.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.