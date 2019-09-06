Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

We are contrasting Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.89 N/A -2.66 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.88 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.07% and an $21.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 22.74%. The data provided earlier shows that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 90.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.