Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 33.60 N/A -2.66 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.59 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 38.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.