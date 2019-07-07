Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.68 N/A -2.66 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.26 N/A -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.25, which is potential 54.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 78.9%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 49.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.