Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 130 1.22 55.12M 8.02 17.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 58,731,155.78% -87.2% -61.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,263,456.53% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 45.27% at a $29.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $165.5, while its potential upside is 30.05%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 95.4%. Insiders held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.