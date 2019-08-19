Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Its Competitors results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.20% -61.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

With average target price of $18, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 23.97%. The competitors have a potential upside of 135.93%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.