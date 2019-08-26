Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.53 N/A -2.66 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 9.16 N/A -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

$13 is Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -13.39%. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $160.29, while its potential upside is 161.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 73.2% respectively. Insiders held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.