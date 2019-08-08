Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 33.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 17.39 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, and a -18.34% downside potential. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 196.30%. Based on the data shown earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 35.9%. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.