Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 34.46 N/A -2.66 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.