Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.23 N/A -2.66 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.