Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

We are comparing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 36.30 N/A -2.66 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.66 N/A -0.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, with potential downside of -18.34%. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 240.24%. The data provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.