Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 33.41 N/A -2.66 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.81 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 55% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 16.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.