Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.47 N/A -2.66 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.33 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The downside potential is -10.47% for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $13. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $165.4, while its potential upside is 37.81%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.