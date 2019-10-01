Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 3 0.04 7.58M -2.99 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,467,732.02% -87.2% -61.8% BioLineRx Ltd. 261,100,203.23% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.5 is Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -15.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioLineRx Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioLineRx Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.