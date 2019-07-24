Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 32.13 N/A -2.66 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 1.6%. 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.