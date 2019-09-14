Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

This is a contrast between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 151.88 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.21% for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.