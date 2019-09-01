Reviewing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.33 N/A -2.66 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 43.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.