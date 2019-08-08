Reviewing Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)’s results

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. 40 7.88 N/A 0.68 59.85 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.00 N/A 0.03 837.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Douglas Emmett Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Douglas Emmett Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Douglas Emmett Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Douglas Emmett Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a -1.19% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Douglas Emmett Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.