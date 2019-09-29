Reviewing Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI)’s and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett Inc. 42 7.55 166.34M 0.68 59.85 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 22 1.20 74.66M 0.32 65.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Douglas Emmett Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Douglas Emmett Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett Inc. 396,803,435.11% 4.8% 1.4% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 333,154,841.59% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Douglas Emmett Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.33 average price target and a -0.84% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares and 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. 5.78% are Douglas Emmett Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6%

For the past year Douglas Emmett Inc. has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.