Reviewing Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)’s and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s results

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. 83 2.59 N/A 3.82 18.81 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 18 0.63 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dorman Products Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dorman Products Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dorman Products Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dorman Products Inc. are 4.7 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Dorman Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dorman Products Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is $17, which is potential 3.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of Dorman Products Inc. shares and 0% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Dorman Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -15.53% -17.87% -14.1% -16.42% -2.44% -20.15% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. had bearish trend while Motorcar Parts of America Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dorman Products Inc. beats Motorcar Parts of America Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.