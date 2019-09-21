Reviewing Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)’s and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s results

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 8 3.07 N/A -0.93 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 25 2.31 N/A -4.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dorian LPG Ltd. Its rival Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Dorian LPG Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$15 is Dorian LPG Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.87%. Competitively the average target price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is $33, which is potential 16.98% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dorian LPG Ltd. seems more appealing than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dorian LPG Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 57.2%. Insiders owned 4.5% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95% Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Scorpio Tankers Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.