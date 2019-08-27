Reviewing Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)’s and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s results

This is a contrast between Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 8 2.76 N/A -0.93 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Dorian LPG Ltd. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dorian LPG Ltd. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Dorian LPG Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dorian LPG Ltd. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 56.41% upside potential and an average target price of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares and 76.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd. has stronger performance than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.