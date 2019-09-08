Reviewing Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)’s and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s results

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 8 2.99 N/A -0.93 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.78 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dorian LPG Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dorian LPG Ltd. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dorian LPG Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 40.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dorian LPG Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 25.6%. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd. was more bullish than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.