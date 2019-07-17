Reviewing Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP)’s and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)’s results

Since Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) are part of the Diversified Investments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals L.P. 18 9.24 N/A 1.70 11.21 Main Street Capital Corporation 39 10.93 N/A 2.68 15.15

Table 1 highlights Dorchester Minerals L.P. and Main Street Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Main Street Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals L.P. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Main Street Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dorchester Minerals L.P. and Main Street Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0.00% 57.7% 55% Main Street Capital Corporation 0.00% 15.1% 8.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta means Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Main Street Capital Corporation’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Dorchester Minerals L.P. and Main Street Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Main Street Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Main Street Capital Corporation has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 0.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dorchester Minerals L.P. and Main Street Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 23.5%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Dorchester Minerals L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Main Street Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorchester Minerals L.P. 2.26% -1.09% 9.99% 4.16% 3.48% 30.05% Main Street Capital Corporation 2.6% 5.83% 8.46% 4.81% 6.88% 20.2%

For the past year Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Main Street Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Main Street Capital Corporation beats Dorchester Minerals L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It invests between $2 million and $75 million in companies with revenues between $5 million and $300 million, enterprise values between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based at Houston, Texas.