Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s results

This is a contrast between Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 12 0.86 30.72M 1.89 7.22 TTEC Holdings Inc. 47 2.66 14.44M 1.08 43.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is presently more affordable than TTEC Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 266,204,506.07% 29.8% 6.9% TTEC Holdings Inc. 30,406,401.35% 14.9% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival TTEC Holdings Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 27.4% respectively. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance while TTEC Holdings Inc. has 64.23% stronger performance.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.