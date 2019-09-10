Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.39 N/A 1.89 7.22 Team Inc. 16 0.43 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Team Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Team Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Team Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Team Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Team Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 0%. 2.7% are Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Team Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance while Team Inc. has 13.04% stronger performance.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.