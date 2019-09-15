Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has 97.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.80% 6.90% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. N/A 14 7.22 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 94.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s rivals have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s peers beat Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.