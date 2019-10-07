Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 12 0.79 30.72M 1.89 7.22 International Money Express Inc. 14 41.75 16.41M -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and International Money Express Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 265,743,944.64% 29.8% 6.9% International Money Express Inc. 119,519,300.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares and 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance while International Money Express Inc. has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats International Money Express Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.