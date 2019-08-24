Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s results

Both Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 1.89 7.22 Genpact Limited 36 2.31 N/A 1.47 26.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Genpact Limited has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is presently more affordable than Genpact Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9%

Liquidity

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Genpact Limited which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Genpact Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Genpact Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Genpact Limited’s potential upside is 13.41% and its average target price is $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares and 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares. 2.7% are Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance while Genpact Limited has 47.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.