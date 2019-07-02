Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s results

This is a contrast between Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 15 0.50 N/A 1.89 7.43 ExlService Holdings Inc. 59 2.47 N/A 1.38 43.53

Demonstrates Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ExlService Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Liquidity

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, ExlService Holdings Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $67.67, while its potential upside is 2.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -7.75% -7.2% -12.85% -18.23% -16.43% 0.07% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. was less bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.