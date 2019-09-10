Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s results

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.39 N/A 1.89 7.22 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.74 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s potential upside is 15.12% and its average target price is $11.65.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares and 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.