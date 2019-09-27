Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s results

Since Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 12 0.96 30.72M 1.89 7.22 Asta Funding Inc. 7 0.00 1.87M 1.44 5.08

Table 1 demonstrates Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 266,666,666.67% 29.8% 6.9% Asta Funding Inc. 25,476,839.24% 10.4% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Asta Funding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.