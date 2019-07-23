Reviewing Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB)’s and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s results

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.48 N/A 0.30 43.89 Everest Re Group Ltd. 232 1.36 N/A 2.45 101.37

Table 1 highlights Donegal Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Donegal Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Everest Re Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 8.4% 2.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Donegal Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s average price target is $238.75, while its potential downside is -5.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares and 86.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 7.65% 9% -9.17% -7.56% -9.79% 10.85% Everest Re Group Ltd. 2.63% 9.75% 15.76% 12.22% 9.41% 14.01%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. has weaker performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.