Reviewing Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)’s and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s results

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.52 N/A 0.29 49.49 The Progressive Corporation 73 1.44 N/A 5.03 15.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Donegal Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation. The Progressive Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Donegal Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Progressive Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. From a competition point of view, The Progressive Corporation has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Donegal Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

The Progressive Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $81.43 average target price and a -2.62% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Donegal Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of The Progressive Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of The Progressive Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 4.45% 14.39% 8.99% 5.28% 5.66% 6.63% The Progressive Corporation 5.41% 7.25% 9.46% 5.89% 25.57% 28.46%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Progressive Corporation.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats Donegal Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.