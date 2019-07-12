Reviewing Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)’s and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)’s results

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.52 N/A 0.29 49.49 ProAssurance Corporation 39 2.24 N/A 1.24 31.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Donegal Group Inc. and ProAssurance Corporation. ProAssurance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Donegal Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Donegal Group Inc. and ProAssurance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group Inc. has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProAssurance Corporation has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Donegal Group Inc. and ProAssurance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of ProAssurance Corporation is $39, which is potential -1.76% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Donegal Group Inc. and ProAssurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 81.1% respectively. Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 2% are ProAssurance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 4.45% 14.39% 8.99% 5.28% 5.66% 6.63% ProAssurance Corporation -1.71% 9.58% -11.65% -11.49% -4.31% -5%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. had bullish trend while ProAssurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats Donegal Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.