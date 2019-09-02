Reviewing Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Donegal Group Inc. has 81.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Donegal Group Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Donegal Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2.00% 0.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Donegal Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Donegal Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Donegal Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, Donegal Group Inc.’s rivals are 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Donegal Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc.’s peers beat Donegal Group Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.