Reviewing Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)’s and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s results

Both Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 15 1.68 13.74M -0.01 0.00 Global Indemnity Limited 26 0.00 1.33M -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Donegal Group Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Donegal Group Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 94,628,099.17% 2% 0.5% Global Indemnity Limited 5,047,438.33% -6.3% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Donegal Group Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.4% and 81.7%. Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 4.1% are Global Indemnity Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance while Global Indemnity Limited has -21.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Global Indemnity Limited.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.