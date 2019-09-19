Reviewing Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)’s and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.35 N/A 2.46 20.31 The ExOne Company 8 2.24 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Donaldson Company Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Donaldson Company Inc. and The ExOne Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that Donaldson Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. The ExOne Company on the other hand, has 3.43 beta which makes it 243.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. Its rival The ExOne Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1 respectively. Donaldson Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The ExOne Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Donaldson Company Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, The ExOne Company’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 15.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Donaldson Company Inc. and The ExOne Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 31.5%. 0.2% are Donaldson Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of The ExOne Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. has weaker performance than The ExOne Company

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The ExOne Company.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.