Reviewing Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)’s and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.10 N/A 2.46 20.31 Rockwell Automation Inc. 167 2.58 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Donaldson Company Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. Rockwell Automation Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Donaldson Company Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Donaldson Company Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta indicates that Donaldson Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Donaldson Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Rockwell Automation Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1.32% for Donaldson Company Inc. with consensus target price of $49. Meanwhile, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s consensus target price is $182.33, while its potential upside is 19.33%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Donaldson Company Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 79%. About 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. has stronger performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Donaldson Company Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.