Reviewing Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)’s and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s results

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.16 N/A 2.46 20.31 Nordson Corporation 136 3.56 N/A 5.51 25.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nordson Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Donaldson Company Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nordson Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Donaldson Company Inc. and Nordson Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson Company Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Nordson Corporation has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, Nordson Corporation has 2.2 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Donaldson Company Inc. and Nordson Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Donaldson Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, and a 1.87% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Donaldson Company Inc. and Nordson Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 71.8% respectively. 0.2% are Donaldson Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nordson Corporation.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Donaldson Company Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.