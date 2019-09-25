Reviewing Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)’s and Its Competitors results

As Diversified Machinery company, Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Donaldson Company Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.50% 14.70% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Donaldson Company Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. N/A 50 20.31 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Donaldson Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Donaldson Company Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

The rivals have a potential upside of 69.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Donaldson Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donaldson Company Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson Company Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Donaldson Company Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Donaldson Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc.’s rivals beat Donaldson Company Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.