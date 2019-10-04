Reviewing Domtar Corporation (UFS)’s and Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) and Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Paper & Paper Products industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domtar Corporation 34 2.21 62.47M 4.79 8.85 Suzano S.A. 8 0.00 170.09M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Domtar Corporation and Suzano S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domtar Corporation and Suzano S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domtar Corporation 183,627,278.07% 12.2% 6.1% Suzano S.A. 2,232,152,230.97% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Domtar Corporation and Suzano S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domtar Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Suzano S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Domtar Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.5, and a 38.69% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Domtar Corporation and Suzano S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 0.28%. Domtar Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domtar Corporation -0.24% -4.26% -6.89% -8.32% -11.76% 20.84% Suzano S.A. -5.85% -3.28% -22.36% -37.39% -27.64% -19.49%

For the past year Domtar Corporation has 20.84% stronger performance while Suzano S.A. has -19.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Domtar Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Suzano S.A.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also offers commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company provides papers for thermal printing, flexible packaging, food packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, labels and other coating, and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications comprising carrier papers, treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes absorbent hygiene products consisting of adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand names. Additionally, the company offers branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. Domtar Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.